Cave Spring City Council is preparing for the upcoming Bike Ride Across Georgia Visit on June 7 and plan to have its pool in Rolater Park open for the cycling visitors.
A temporary open container ordinance will be in effect for that night only, as well as a concert in Rolater Park to greet the riders.
At a Cave Spring City Council work session Tuesday, Sandra Lindsey, who has been helping organize the event, went over some of the details and plans they have in place.
A few of the town's businesses, such as Linde Marie's, will be participating in the sip and stroll for cyclists. The Spring Brew Coffee Company will also be open serving coffee and ice cream.
After the event finishes up and the cyclists retire for the night, BRAG will bring in a clean up crew to make sure no trash is left behind by the riders.
Council members discussed meeting with the Floyd County Board of Education in July to discuss the upcoming closure of Cave Spring Elementary School.
"I want us to try and come up with a list of questions to address with them," Mayor Rob Ware said.
After the 2021-2022 school year, Cave Spring Elementary students will either be going to Alto Park Elementary School or Pepperell Elementary School. The building itself will be closed and put up for sale.
Ware specifically wants to try and get an idea about what will happen to the large property after the school closure. Several entities, including the housing authority, have expressed interest in the property.
The meeting will take place on July 19 in the evening.
On July 3, Cave Spring plans to host their annual Independence Day parade and fireworks. As part of that event, council members agreed to add an item to next week's agenda for a $1,000 purchase for the fireworks.