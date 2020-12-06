The first day of Cave Spring's Christmas in the Country arts and crafts fair ended with their annual Christmas parade, which may have been smaller than years past but was merry and bright nonetheless.
Parade goers lined up along Padlock Mountain Road and Alabama Street to watch the festivities from the beds of their trucks and lawn chairs.
As Cave Spring police led the parade down Alabama Street, the crowd got to see floats from Bush Arbor Baptist Church with a "Jesus 2020" banner, a Nativity scene from Grace Fellowship Baptist Church and a Saint Bernard dog pulling a little cart with a boy in it.
The grand finale was Santa Claus and the Cave Spring Fire Department trucks sounding their sirens. Santa walked the parade route, waving and talking to kids as he went, while Mrs. Claus hung out in the front seat of the fire engine.
Cameron White, 4, and his family come out to the Christmas parade every year.
"It wasn't as big this year, but it was still really nice," Cameron's mother, Michelle White, said. "It's nice to get out and celebrate the little things."
Felisa Stele and her grandson 4-year-old Liam Stele said they loved the Saint Bernard, but Liam's favorite was definitely Santa. As Santa walked by, Liam got to tell him how good he was this year.
After the parade ended, Santa set up in the gazebo on Alabama Street to take pictures with the children.