The Cave Spring City Council held another first reading for their new zoning ordinance and map after Mayor Rob Ware vetoed their second reading at their meeting last week.
Ware vetoed the vote last Friday after speaking with City Attorney Frank Beacham, who explained that the first and second readings should’ve been done consecutively and that the second reading wasn’t valid since it wasn’t on the original agenda sent out to the public.
Because of this, the readings weren’t given “proper public notification prior to adoption for a second and final reading.”
The process of instituting a zoning ordinance and map has now been reset and the councilmembers will be cleared to hold a second and final reading for the ordinance after 10 days have passed.
“The council before this has spent a lot of time and energy and resources to get this done and I think we all want to do this the right way,” Councilmember Jason West said.
Councilmember Joyce Mink said they’re planning to hold the second and final reading by Jan. 31.
Charles Jackson is the only councilmember who didn’t voice approval for the zoning ordinances, saying he believes it’s been hastily put together and it’s not what Cave Spring needs.
Cave Spring has no zoning within the city limits. The proposed ordinance would classify lots in the small town as one of four types:
♦ R-1: Agricultural-Residential for single family detached homes on large lots.
♦ R-2: Medium Density Multi-Family Residential for mixtures of single family homes, duplexes and apartments situated close together.
♦ C-1: Limited Commercial for retail, restaurants, offices and banks.
♦ C-2: General Commercial/Light Industrial for light manufacturing and higher traffic.
There will not be a board of adjustments or planning commission like Rome and Floyd County have. All rezoning requests would go before the Cave Spring City Council for approval.
Mink said a proper notice with the date and time for the second reading will be sent out in the next couple weeks.