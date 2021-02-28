The Cave Spring City Council has a work session called for Tuesday that includes a discussion of the direction its Downtown Development Authority will take.
The previous DDA director, Sandra Lindsey, stepped down in October and the lull in activities due to the coronavirus pandemic has given city officials time to rethink the structure.
Council members are slated to meet at 4 p.m. in City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave., for the work session, with a called business meeting to follow. During the called meeting, the board is expected to take action on a bond resolution for its ongoing sewer system upgrade.
The DDA has a potential blueprint in the form of a report produced by the Georgia Department of Economic Development Tourism Product Development Team.
The city got the document in December 2019, just months before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the events already scheduled for 2020.
The state analysis specifically recommends highlighting the arts as a way to promote Cave Spring, and notes a growing interest in Native American history by cultural heritage travelers. It also encourages the city to continue to develop both its overland and water trails.
Among the other items on the work session agenda are a discussion of plans to host a regular farmers market this year and an update on city clean-up efforts.