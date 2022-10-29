John Dempsey with Japanese sword

John Dempsey displays a Japanese sword he retrieved from a fallen Japanese officer during the Battle of Villa Verde Trail in the mountains north of Manila on the island of Luzon in the Philippines in 1945 during WWII.

 Adam Carey
John Dempsey’s photo after he graduated from basic training in Fort McClellan, Ala., in November of 1944.
John Dempsey of Cave Spring on Luzon in the Philippines during WWII in 1945. Dempsey recalls this photo of him recovering at a field hospital after capturing the Villa Verde pass.
American Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry, 38th Division, clean out a Japanese cave with a TNT charge on the Villa Verde Trail, on the island of Luzon, Philippines, on May 5, 1945. Left to right are: Pfc. Thomas D. Flynn Jr. (with charge in hand), Keyser, W.V.; Pfc. Lawrence Galvan, Corcoran, Calif.; and Pfc. Javier Mazquez, Colt, Calif.
U.S. soldiers trudge up the Villa Verde trail in May 1945.
Mildred and Harvey Dempsey

Mildred and Harvey Dempsey in this file photo during their 70th anniversary celebrations in 2019.
