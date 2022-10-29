Only weeks after leaving his Cave Spring home, John Harvey Dempsey found himself under constant bombardment in some of the most brutal fighting in the Pacific Theatre of WWII.
Born on March 16, 1924, in Cave Spring, he was drafted in 1943, but received a one-year deferment to work on his family farm and enlisted in 1944. He graduated basic training in November 1944 at Fort McClellan, Alabama.
After graduating boot camp he was able to take a quick leave in the winter and come home to Cave Spring briefly, but was soon shipped out. That journey took him on a bus ride to New Orleans where he caught a troop train to the former Fort Ord U.S. Army Post in Monterey, California.
“The train was six days long, and I actually traveled with a another kid from Cave Spring, Quinn Simpson,” Harvey recalled. “Taking a bus across that rickety wooden bridge on Lake Pontchartrain was something I’ll never forget.”
From Fort Ord, he was shipped up to San Francisco where he was put on a troopship, the U.S.S. John Lykes, a converted freighter.
“When we got to San Francisco, Quinn and I were both put on the wrong troop ships,” Dempsey said. “I never saw him again, he was killed in Okinawa.”
Dempsey spent the next 40 days at sea, eventually refueling in New Guinea, which is where he first encountered the enemy.
“A Japanese kamikaze plane struck the troop transport next to us. It didn’t sink, but a lot of GIs were killed,” he said. From there the experience got more intense quickly.
“The first real fighting I saw was on Leyte Island, although we were not there long, more rear echelon stuff,” he said. “From Leyte we went to Luzon, which was where we endured 165 days of combat.”
The Battle of Luzon
Luzon is the largest island in the Philippines, and also where their capital Manila is located. Luzon also has the Bataan peninsula, where Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s remaining forces had made their last stand in 1942 in the infamous Battle of Bataan.
The Japanese capture of the Philippines and defeat of American and Filipino forces was humbling for the U.S. However, MacArthur famously promised “I shall return” after a being ordered by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to flee Manila.
When he returned in 1944, the Battle of Luzon was the most pivotal of the Pacific Theatre during WWII. It was also the third largest amphibious invasion ever. Only the invasion of Normandy and the invasion of Okinawa were larger.
Over 200,000 Japanese soldiers were killed, or died by disease or hunger. And the Allies lost around 8,000 American soldiers, while our Filipino allies lost 150,000 mostly civilians to Japanese massacres and other atrocities.
The Battle of Luzon was preceded by the Battle of Leyte, which predicated the naval Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle of WWII and possibly the largest naval battle in history with over 200,000 personnel involved. The battle effectively destroyed the Imperial Japanese Navy as a fighting force.
“The mountains of Luzon were very mountainous, very challenging terrain,” he said. “Also, the Japanese had two years to dig in. They had a huge cannon on the top of a mountain behind sliding steel doors. They could roll it out, fire a few shells, and be back inside before you knew where they were firing from.”
The Japanese had mostly fled Manila, leaving untold atrocities in their wake, including perhaps 100,000 dead civilians. General Yamashita had decided to leave the city and flee to the mountains to consolidate his forces. The enemy had spent years building a vast network of tunnels and pillboxes in anticipation of the return of the Americans.
165 Days of Combat: The Villa Verde Trail
Dempsey’s 25th Infantry Division took part in the Battle of Villa Verde Trail, which was a heavily fortified trail through the mountains that was riddled with interlocking Japanese tunnels. Although most of the battle for Luzon ended in after a few months, these battles against the entrenched Japanese lasted long after Americans declared victory.
The Battle of the Villa Verde Trail was recalled as 165 days of combat by soldiers who fought it. High up in the mountains, soldiers struggled up a path barely large enough for a jeep, walking into a barrage of artillery, mortars and machine guns from an enemy they couldn’t see.
“It was on Luzon that I was first injured. An artillery shell landed just near my foot and exploded. I was blown through the air like a rag-doll, landing over 20 feet away, bleeding out of my ears and nose.”
After spending only eight days in the hospital, Dempsey was sent back to his unit, although he can’t recall much of the time after he was injured.
“It was really three weeks before I was really myself after that explosion. I was having bad headaches and blurry vision and my whole body, especially my joints, hurt,” he said. “The enemy fire was so thick, my uniform was scorched from all the close calls.”
Dempsey’s health was never the same after his military service. He was blown off his feet by artillery at least four times, while sustaining similar injuries from mortars and Japanese long guns like “Pistol Pete” which is now displayed at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 2632 Cedartown Highway.
“I had back fusion surgery in the ’60s and then again in the early ’90s. Doctors at Emory said it was due to the shelling I went through.”
Reconnaissance
Dempsey’s least favorite assignment was reconnaissance.
“They would assign a four-man team to sneak through the enemy lines and see what they were up to, where their positions were, what kinds of weapons,” he said.
But sneaking through the jungle towards a well-entrenched enemy was incredibly dangerous.
“You could be standing on an enemy bunker packed with Japanese and not even know it,” Dempsey said. “Even worse, even if you discovered some useful intelligence, you could easily get shot returning to our own lines. It was awful.”
One day, after discovering an entire enemy regiment in a small holler, he headed back to his lines and was discovered.
“There was this bit of dry creek bed, and me and another guy realized the only cover was this small rock. We both dived behind it as the Japanese opened up on us with a machine gun,” he recalled. “Bullets were chewing up the ground all around us, and me and this guy were huddled behind this rock trying to somehow make it bigger. I’ll never forget him patting my shaking leg and telling me ‘it’s gonna be OK.’”
That was when he heard two of his comrades call out from the jungle. They said he needed to “run like hell” when they begin to return fire ... and they did.
“I’ll never forget how quick we made it up the hill and back to our lines.”
The war went from moments of extreme fear to a pervasive dread, like when they dug in every night. The soldiers would form a circle “so the enemy could not sneak up on us.”
They would often tie string around their camp, and connect that string to their lapels or another article of clothing to alert them if the Japanese tried to infiltrate their position.
The Japanese were incredibly stealthy and used the jungle cover well. They would sneak into the American’s perimeter, silently kill some soldiers and sneak out. Most of time, the American soldiers didn’t even know where the enemy was located.
“One time a kid with a flame thrower blasted a small cave entrance, when we checked it out later, there were 26 dead soldiers inside,” he said.
Eventually they took the Villa Verde Pass, and after a small break, Dempsey and most of troops were loaded up onto ships for the eventual invasion of Japan.
“We hear the brass was forecasting 80% casualties,” he recalled. “So we were not looking forward to heading to Japan.”
However, as the troop ships were loaded, a three day typhoon halted their departure from the Philippines. During that time, the U.S. decided to drop the atomic bombs and end the war.
“That typhoon saved my life,” says Dempsey. “That’s for sure.”
From war to back home
Dempsey did eventually go to Japan in order to disarm soldiers on the mainland.
“We collected all the weapons and ammo, and burned all military planes we could find,” he said. “We collected all the rifles, and mashed them in a giant metal press in a steel foundry.”
It’s there that he remembers discovering American prisoners that had been used as slave labor by the Japanese.
“We think these were all that was left of Gen. (Douglas) MacArthur’s forces once he left the Philippines. They were in absolutely terrible condition, absolutely starved,” Dempsey said. “We would make a pot of bullion and give them a small sip at a time. Most of them didn’t make it.”
The U.S. bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Aug. 1945, and after some time in Japan, Dempsey took a troopship from Yokohama to Seattle near the end of 1946.
From Seattle he caught a train to Fort Houston in Texas. He was discharged in Fort Houston, and was soon back home in Cave Spring.
Back home in Cave Spring, Dempsey soon re-adjusted to civilian life.
“I was at a church social at Lock & Dam Park in 1947 when I met my future wife, she belonged to Cedar Creek Baptist Church,” said Dempsey. “Well, we started talking, and we didn’t stop talking for 72 years.”
Dempsey tried to farm some of his father-in-laws land for a year, “but the weevils got everything” so he moved to Atlanta to work for General Motors. After some time he moved back to Cave Spring to work for General Electric, which opened a transformer plant in Rome in 1952.
“So I moved back to Cave Spring, went to work for another general (electric this time) and we built this house.”
Dempsey and his wife Mildred were married in 1949, and were married for 72 years before she passed last year. As he recalled the love of his life and all the memories they shared together, Dempsey teared up.
“I had 72 years with the best woman I could ever hope to have.”