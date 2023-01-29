Residents of Cave Spring will be able to share their ideas for the former Cave Spring Elementary School property during a town hall meeting Tuesday.
In 2021, the Floyd County Board of Education voted to close the school, citing declining enrollment numbers and financial considerations. The city purchased the property for $40,000 late last year.
According to Councilwoman Joyce Mink, this meeting will be about the future.
“At 4 o’clock on Tuesday, we will open the school for anyone who wants to walk through,” she said. “They can see what it’s all about, how it looks now, and what the different possibilities are for it.”
The town hall meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the school at 13 Rome Road.
“Anybody who has an opinion about what should happen or anybody who just wants to hear other opinions will be able to participate,” Mink said. “All the council members will be there and Al Hodge is going to moderate. Then we will take everyone’s opinions into consideration and hopefully come up with a good plan.”
Mink said she has already heard from people with ideas.
“A lot of good calls, a lot of good ideas,” she added. “I’m excited about the prospects. This could be a really good prospect for the City of Cave Spring.”
When the council purchased the school, the agreement had a stipulation that the building cannot be used as a public or private K-12 school or a technology resource center.
