A town hall meeting is scheduled for early next year to discuss future plans for the former Cave Spring Elementary School property.
The purpose of the meeting is to get public input regarding what they would like to see at the site, which is now owned by the City of Cave Spring.
The Floyd County Board of Education voted in 2021 to close the school, citing declining enrollment and financial considerations.
In October, both the school board and city council approved a resolution and intergovernmental agreement for Cave Spring to purchase the school for $40,000. The agreement stipulates that it cannot be used for a public or private K-12 school or a technology resource center.
“I feel like if we are going to get the most out of this meeting, it would be good to have a professional facilitator to hear what people have to say and chart this all out,” said Mayor Rob Ware during a Cave Spring City Council work session Wednesday.
The facilitator could then take the information gathered at the meeting and come up with a recommendation for the council.
A facilitator is expected to be named between now and the town hall, which is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023 in the auditorium at the school.
Council members Joyce Mink and Tom Lindsey have been tasked with working out further details regarding the meeting.
Recent heavy rains have revealed leaks in the gymnasium roof at the former school. Council members also discussed repairs Wednesday during their work session.
“It’s not so bad to the point where you have a whole lot of water,” Ware said. “You can see it when you walk in. It’s a puddle, maybe about 3 feet in diameter.”
The temporary solution has been to put a barrel under the leak to prevent the water from damaging the gym floor. They are also putting up tarps.
The mayor and council will begin the process of seeking prices to repair the roof.