The City of Cave Spring is holding a community cleanup weekend funded through a $5,000 BRACE Grant from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.
"Clean Community Dumpster Days" will take place in the parking lot of KC’s Market on Rome Road, on Friday, May 19, from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be able to bring in items bound for the landfill to dispose of free.
Electronic scrap will be accepted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city also will provide curbside pick-up services for senior residents needing assistance. Anyone needing assistance may call City Hall at 706-777-3382 to make arrangements.
"Our goal as a city is to provide immediate disposal of unwanted household waste and provide information for future proper disposal/recycling of unwanted items," a release from the city states. "Cleaning up the community allows participating citizens and volunteers to come together as neighbors and foster a greater sense of pride in the beauty Cave Spring has to offer."
The grant program, now in its inaugural year, was made possible by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division through the Solid Waste Trust Fund. It aims to reduce litter, blight, and illegal dumping on public property and encourage code enforcement efforts.
"Clean, green, and beautiful spaces are critical for the health of a community," said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. “Litter-free environments attract businesses, protect local wildlife, and create opportunities for friends, families, and neighbors to connect with one another. We're thrilled to provide funding that will help that happen on a local level."
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation has a 45-year history of doing the little things that make a big difference in Georgia’s communities. Established in 1978, it aims to educate and inspire Georgians to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environments.