The Cave Spring City Council authorized Mayor Rob Ware and council members Jason West and Charles Jackson to meet with the Floyd County Board of Education to discuss the purchase of the Cave Spring Elementary School property.
The vote was taken following a discussion in closed session during the council's meeting Tuesday.
The Floyd County Board of Education voted to close the school at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, citing enrollment and financial considerations.
The school system has been declared the sole owner of the property but it’s ultimate fate has yet to be determined.
According to Superintendent Glenn White, the board of education will have the final say on what happens to the building.
Ware hopes that some sort of a deal can be worked out.
"The Floyd County Board of Education is a group of good, reasonable people," he said. "I believe they will be reasonable with the city. Everyone would be well-served if they let us acquire the property. It'd be a win, win for everyone."
It was not revealed when the negotiations would begin and what the City of Cave Spring would do with the building has not been set in stone.
In the past, the Cave Spring Community Coalition and the Cave Spring Housing Authority had shown an interest in the property.
The Cave Spring Community Coalition was formed in the wake of the school board’s announcement it would selling the school. The group wants to see the building converted into a community center for residents, with an emphasis on serving students and senior citizens.
Council votes to let officer retire in-lieu of termination
Also Tuesday, the council discussed the fate of Michael Baxter during their closed session.
After returning to the open meeting, the council voted to authorize the mayor to sign an agreement with Baxter, letting him resign.
Baxter was fired on September 21 after receiving three written warnings involving unprofessional conduct.
He asked to be reinstated during a hearing held less than a week later.
There are still some details to be worked out before the resignation agreement can be signed.