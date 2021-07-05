The Cave Spring City Council will hold a work session Tuesday in advance of its regularly scheduled July 13 meeting.
Zoning, animal control and the upcoming city elections are among the items on the agenda for the meeting set for 4 p.m. in City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
Cave Spring has no zoning or land use ordinances. Mayor Rob Ware appointed Councilmembers Tom Lindsey and Joyce Mink in May to talk with community leaders and other residents about the possibility of adopting some regulations to protect the small-town atmosphere.
Ware started discussing the process with Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell several months earlier. The downtown district and many of the buildings in the city are on the National Register of Historic Places -- and tourism is a major economic driver.
Development had been slow to come to the southern Floyd County city that gets its drinking water from a freeflowing natural spring in Rolater Park. However, the pending closure of Cave Spring Elementary School is sparking interest in the property. The facility is just two blocks north of the Town Square, on a main entrance corridor.
Lindsey and Mink also have been looking at other historic Georgia towns to determine if there are any successful strategies Cave Spring may want to emulate.
Also on Tuesday, the board is slated to discuss a potential animal control ordinance. Rome and Floyd County recently adopted new regilations. The principle change is a ban on leaving animals tethered outside and unattended.
Councilmembers also are expected to decide on a date for a planning retreat where they can delve deeper into emerging issues.
Also on the work session agenda is a report from City Clerk Judy Dickinson on the election schedule. Dickinson serves as Cave Spring's election supervisor.
Three of the five City Council seats will be on the Nov. 2 ballot -- those held by incumbents Nellie McCain, Charles Jackson and Nancy Fricks.
Qualifying is scheduled for Aug. 16-20. The qualifying fee is $45 and the terms are for four years.