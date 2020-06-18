At a called Thursday meeting, the Cave Spring City Council approved an application for a tourism grant for a historic black school.
If awarded, the Georgia Department of Economic Development Tourism Product Development grant will go towards the Fairview School's First Grade Building's accessibility requirements for visitors, according to Mayor Rob Ware.
These requirements include building porches at the north and south entrances, installing ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and constructing a walkway to connect the porches, ramps and entrances.
If the $10,000 grant is awarded, the Fairview E.S. Brown Heritage Corporation will provide a cash match of 40% -- $4,000 -- Ware said. It will also match 60% in the form of in-kind labor.
The project will cost a total of $44,000.
"This corporation has led a successful movement to raise awareness about the rich history of African American education, locally and throughout Northwest Georgia," Ware said.
The Fairview School dates back to the 1920s, when it was constructed for the education of black children. It operated from 1925 until 1954 and following its shutdown, the campus suffered from years of neglect. It is one of the 38 surviving Rosenwald Schools in the area.
The first grade classroom building was placed on the Georgia Trust Places in Peril list in 2011 and has since gone under numerous renovation and preservation efforts.
Back in April, the school was one of 24 recipients to receive a 2020 Excellence in Restoration Award from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
"The research surrounding these efforts has yielded a preservation story that further documents our community's rich diverse history and heritage, including that of African Americans," Ware said.