Cave Spring wants to join the City of Rome and more than 3,000 other communities across the United States in becoming a Tree City USA.
Started in 1976, Tree City USA is one of the Arbor Day Foundation’s oldest programs.
The Cave Spring City Council has already approved a resolution establishing a tree board, which is one of the requirements for the program.
The board will consist of three members, nominated by the mayor and approved by the city council.
The tree board must meet at least two times a year, and its purpose is to raise awareness of urban forestry and the benefit that trees provide to the city, its residents, and its visitors.
The board will be able to make recommendations to the mayor and city council concerning tree management and tree maintenance issues. It will also ensure that the city meets all requirements to be certified or designated as a Tree City USA.
Next up, the council will consider a tree management ordinance to regulate the planting, maintenance, and removal of trees, shrubs, and other plants within the public rights-of-way, in public parks and greenspaces, and on properties owned by the city.
It is also the intent of the city council to create a city forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita for the planting, care, and removal of trees within the city.
With Rolater Park, the cave, the Pinhoti Trail, and other outdoor attractions, a Tree City USA designation seems like a natural fit for Cave Spring.
Trees are widely seen as a good way to help reduce noise from automobile traffic, provide shade, reduce energy costs and increase property values.
“It’s about conservation and beautification,” said Mayor Rob Ware. “Those are things we value in Cave Spring.”
The council is expected to vote on the tree management ordinance during their Tuesday meeting, set for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
Rome has been a Tree City USA for more than 30 years.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation website:
“The Tree City USA program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that they’re committed to the mission of environmental change.”