Cave Spring is taking applications through June 2 for its very first full time city manager.
“This is a brand new phase for Cave Spring,” Mayor Rob Ware said Sunday. “We’re revolutionizing the city operations.”
A charter change going into effect July 1 essentially transfers the chief executive officer authority of the part-time mayor to a professional top administrator. Ware said it’s time.
“It’s just too much for a part time person,” he said. “We really need someone full time to continue the projects the city has, and to be involved with the projects that will come. ... The city budgets are probably in excess of $2.5 million. To try to manage that effectively with a part-time person — we’re past that.”
A job description was posted Friday on the websites of the city and the Rome-Floyd Chamber. Ware said it also will start showing up elsewhere, including the Georgia Municipal Association’s Marketplace site for government jobs. Plans are to reach out to potential applicants from the private sector as well.
Cave Spring City Council members discussed the qualifications at length during their retreat earlier this month. The town is small — just over 1,100 residents — and they’re focusing less on what a candidate has done, more on what a candidate can do.
“They’ve got to have some good, quality, relevant experience,” Ware said. “If we had somebody that showed aptitude and had been in increasingly responsible positions and been successful, we would consider them. I don’t want to shut the door on any qualified candidate.”
Council members will review the applications and narrow the list to interview 5 candidates. They’ll be in charge of choosing the manager, with Ware just sitting in as an advisor during the process.
As for salary — Ware has been running the city for nearly 20 years for less than $4,000 a year, so this will be a whole new ball game. Council members expect to set a salary floor to reflect the professional position, then negotiate upward based on the person’s experience.
Ware didn’t indicate interest in applying.
“I’ll continue to run things until somebody’s brought on board. ... I guess I’ll be around to help, at least initially. But I’m 75. I’m tired,” he said. “I’d like to see somebody with new ideas who has an interest in making things different and better in the community.”