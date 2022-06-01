The 35th annual Cave Spring Road Race will be held June 11, and all donations will go towards the Cave Spring Historical Society.
John Johnston started organizing this year’s race by himself. His prior experience as a coach at Georgia School for the Deaf gave him experience running the event in the 1990s. With no organizational return of the Cave Spring race since covid, Johnston decided to organize the race with the help of a few world class runners.
Johnston initially brought the race back last year after the residents were disappointed in the absence of the event. While the 2021 road race attracted 150 participants, Johnston hopes to bump the number up to 200 this year.
There will be a 5K race and a open mile walk. Johnston said participants should walk at a level they’re comfortable with and even said they could practice the course. The race winners will be awarded handmade clay mugs and medallions crafted by Johnston himself.
All donations for the road race will go to the Cave Spring Historical Society, which works to preserve and improve Cave Spring. Johnston emphasized that the race gives participants a chance to explore the community.
Participants will be given a pass for the Rolater Lake swimming pool, the largest spring fed pool in Georgia, and a pass to the Cave Spring Art Festival which is later the same day.
The race will be Saturday, June 11 and will start in front of Fannin Hall. The 5K will start at 8:15 a.m. and the one mile walk will start at 8:30 a.m.