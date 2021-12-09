The Cave Spring City Council is seeking assistance from the Rome-Floyd Planning Department as they prepare to enact a new zoning ordinance in the city limits.
Under the current proposed ordinance, Cave Spring has put together four zoning types for the small town:
R-1: Agricultural-Residential for single family detached homes on large lots.
R-2: Medium Density Multi-Family Residential for mixtures of single family homes, duplexes and apartments situated close together.
C-1: Limited Commercial for retail, restaurants, offices and banks.
C-2: General Commercial/Light Industrial for light manufacturing and higher traffic.
The council has held informal information sessions to get public comment and councilmembers plan to have a final public hearing before they vote on the ordinance at their Dec. 14 meeting.
Zoning has become a hot topic for the city since Floyd County Schools announced their plans to close Cave Spring Elementary School. With the large property expected to go on the market, councilmembers want to have some kind of say in what is located on that property.
There will not be a board of adjustments or planning commission like Rome and Floyd County have. All rezoning requests would go before the Cave Spring City Council for approval.
Mayor Rob Ware attended a Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee meeting Tuesday where he pitched the zoning ordinance and also requested assistance from the Rome-Floyd Planning Department in enforcing the new ordinance and administering it.
"Our needs will be much less stringent and frequent than those in Rome and Floyd County," Ware said.
Committee members were supportive of the zoning ordinance, but said Ware needs to meet with Planning Director Artagus Newell and Senior Planner Brice Wood to figure out how they can assist Cave Spring in their zoning efforts.
Ware also said they are working on a sign ordinance that will be separate from the zoning ordinance. The ordinance would regulate lighting, size and other aspects of signage in all four zoning districts.