Cave Spring City Council is preparing for the upcoming Bike Ride Across Georgia visit on Monday.
The pool in Rolater Park, normally open Friday through Sunday, will be made available for the cycling visitors. A temporary open container ordinance will be in effect for that night only, and a concert in the park will greet the riders.
Sandra Lindsey, who has been helping organize the event, went over some of the details and plans they have in place during a City Council work session Tuesday.
A few of the town's businesses, such as Linde Marie's Steakhouse on the Square, will be participating in a "sip and stroll" event for the cyclists. The Spring Brew Coffee Company will also be open, serving coffee and ice cream.
After the event finishes up and the cyclists retire for the night, BRAG will bring in a clean up crew to make sure no trash is left behind by the riders.
Council members also discussed meeting with the Floyd County Board of Education in July regarding the upcoming closure of Cave Spring Elementary School.
"I want us to try and come up with a list of questions to address with them," Mayor Rob Ware said.
After the 2021-2022 school year, Cave Spring Elementary students will be going to either Alto Park Elementary School or Pepperell Elementary School. The building itself will be closed and put up for sale.
Ware specifically wants to get an idea about what will happen to the large property after the school closure. Several entities, including the housing authority, have expressed interest in the property.
The meeting will take place on July 19 in the evening.
On July 3, Cave Spring plans to host their annual Independence Day parade and fireworks. As part of that event, council members are expected to approve a $1,000 contribution for the fireworks at their business meeting next week.