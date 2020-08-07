Cave Spring City Council will be deciding on the use of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds at their upcoming Tuesday meeting.
So far, the city has received 30% of the $56,000 allotted, approximately $16,000. The amount must be used by the end of the month and the remaining will be spent by the end of the year, Mayor Rob Ware said
The Georgia Municipal Association has been working with Ware to create a resolution for the council to pass and the kinds of expenses the city could cover with the CARES Act funds.
Ware recommended using the money to give to frontline workers and first responders as a bonus for the work they've done over the past few months. Council members agreed with the idea and Ware said he'll continue working on the resolution for the upcoming meeting.
The council members also discussed doing some repairs and upgrades to the city's community center, which is used for events and has served as a larger meeting room for the council in the past.
"In this year's budget, we put some money in there to fix the elevators and do some additional repairs," Ware said.
The mayor described the main room in the building as very dark and said they will be going ahead and fixing the lights. They're is also looking at doing some additional work to brighten up the room.
"One of the reasons it's so dark in that room is because of the dark paint on some of the trim work in there," Ware said. "I'd like for us to do some painting in there to brighten the place up some more."
Council member Nancy Fricks said it would be very helpful for the upcoming elections, since the community center is the polling place for Cave Spring.
The city council will have their monthly public meeting on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. in Fannin Hall.