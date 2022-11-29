A Cave Spring police officer was arrested alongside three others this week on drug distribution conspiracy charges.
Marvin James Armstrong, 35, of Summerville was arrested Monday and charged with felony conspiracy to possess a Schedule II controlled substance as well as use of a communication device to commit a felony. John Hawkins, an attorney representing the city of Cave Spring, confirmed that Armstrong was employed with the police department as of Tuesday.
"The city recently became aware of the situation with Mr. Armstrong, and it is working to address this situation in accordance with its policies and procedures," Hawkins said.
It's not clear whether or not Armstrong is directly connected with three other arrests on methamphetamine distribution conspiracy charges. An arrest warrant states that Armstrong contacted Terry Lee Wheeler on Nov. 17 to procure Percocet tablets, but he is not named alongside Wheeler and two others on methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy charges.
Wheeler, 52; Miranda Elane Dial, 36; and Claude Clifford Terhune IV, 27, are all charged with felony conspiracy to traffick meth and use of a communication device in facilitating the commission of a felony. Warrants state that Wheeler, Dial and Terhune conspired to sell just under 50 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 6.
"Later communications indicated that the transaction was completed," an affidavit filed at the Floyd County Jail stated.
Wheeler was arrested on the 1500 block of Bells Ferry Road, Dial was arrested at her home on Wayside Road. Terhune, already in jail on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident where is accused of striking a person with a truck at the West Rome Walmart in September.
The Rome News-Tribune has filed a request under the Open Records Act for Armstrong's personnel file and is seeking additional information with the arresting agency, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.