A new piece of advice to help curb the spread of COVID-19 was included in an emergency resolution approved by the Cave Spring City Council on Friday that encourages people to self-isolate in their residences unless absolutely necessary.
Residents are strongly encouraged to designate a single person in their household to enter a grocery or retail store when needed according to an item in the order, which passed unanimously during a special called meeting.
Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware said he has seen instances of whole families or groups that include adults and children shopping in stores during the current attempts to decrease people's exposure to the new coronavirus.
"If you are a single parent or guardian, I understand that you need to bring young children with you," Ware said. "But in a situation where you have both parents or two guardians it seems reasonable to just have one go grocery shopping or into a business. That's what we're trying to promote with that particular statement."
The rest of the order falls in line with similar declarations passed by the Rome and Floyd County commissions earlier this week. It went into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 7 unless the city council votes to extend it before that time.
Other parts of the order include banning gatherings of more than 10 people, the closure of non-essential businesses that require contact between an employee and a customer like hair salons, barber shops and nail salons, and prohibiting on-premise dining at restaurants.
It also cancels all permits for special events at city parks or public facilities, as well as prohibiting the granting of such permits for the duration of the order.
Cave Spring is the smallest municipality in Floyd County with a population of just over 1,000 according to the latest U.S. census estimate.
The city council also approved authorization for the city to engage in a contract with Kym Tillery to lease the building that houses the city-owned daycare for a new daycare.
Ware said that the city-owned daycare operation has not been profitable and it was slated to close in May. The city reached out to surrounding daycare operators to see what interest there was in opening a new day care business in the building, which is adjacent to Cave Spring City Hall.
Tillery, who operates Reach for the Stars day care in Rome, submitted a business plan that led to Friday's action.
Ware said he expects the new owners to get into the building in early April with the new daycare opening as soon as they are able to get things set up.