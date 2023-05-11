Cave Spring’s switch to a council-city manager form of government is moving forward.
The city has posted a call for applications for the new city manager position and will accept applications until the close of business on Friday, Jun. 2.
According to a schedule released by the city, the council will then begin reviewing applications on Monday, Jun. 5, and will select the top five candidates by Friday, Jun. 23. The list will then be narrowed to three candidates, who will be interviewed between Jun. 26 and Jul. 14.
Negotiations with the finalist will start on Jul. 17 and the approval of a contract with the new city manager will go to a vote on Aug. 8.
Local legislation was passed during the last session of the Georgia General Assembly and then signed by Governor Brian Kemp, which changes the Cave Spring City Charter, allowing for the hiring of a city manager.
The position of mayor, currently held by Rob Ware, would be eliminated with the city manager handling the day-to-day operations of the city. That will include a $5.1 million dollar sewer upgrade. The purchase of the former Cave Spring Elementary School, public safety concerns, and the ability to guide development while balancing the budget were also cited as considerations for making the change.
Ware has gone on record, supporting the change.
“Absolutely,” he said in a previous interview. “I’m 100% in favor of it. It’s just too big of a job to be part-time. It takes too much experience to run a city. The way of the world is so much different than it was 20 years ago.”
This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.