The Cave Spring City Council went on record Monday to oppose the closure of Cave Spring Elementary School at the end of the 2021-2022 school term.
The council called a special meeting prior to the Floyd County Board of Education's meeting the same day. They passed a resolution asking the school board to postpone a vote on the closure Monday night. The resolution calls on the school board to obtain additional information regarding academic performance of the students in Cave Spring.
The resolution also asks for the school board to examine the possibility of obtaining grants at both the state and federal level for Title I and rural STEM schools.
Title I schools are those with a minimum of 40% of the enrollment coming from low-income families, while STEM refers to schools with high performance in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math studies.
Mayor Rob Ware said that city officials have known for several years that the school was under the minimum population of an elementary school in Georgia to receive full funding from the state.
"Do I want to see it happen, of course not," Ware said. "When you look at cost without any regard for quality of education, it's a mistake."
The mayor said the school has long been one of the centerpieces of the community.
Councilman Tom Lindsey believes that it took close to 20 years for the community to recover after the county shut down Cave Spring High School in 1984.
"If they close this school down, there is a good possibility the state could come down in the next few years and put up four stop signs and take the traffic light with them," Lindsey said. "Why would people with young kids want to move to our community if you're going to have to get up at 5 a.m. in the morning so your kids can be on a bus to go back to Rome to go to school."
Lindsey said the county school board has been whittling on the Cave Spring Elementary School enrollment for years.
"Our bus routes used to go all the way to Highway 100, all the way to Six Mile. We had all the kids through Booger Hollow," Lindsey said. "They've taken all those kids away from us."
Ware wondered Monday what the school system would do with the property and how that would play into the future of the community.
"The school, the employees, the tradition of the school has meant a great deal to the Cave Spring community," Ware said. "There is going to be a big hole there. As the mayor of Cave Spring I don't know what we're going to do to deal with that."