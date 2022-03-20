Cave Spring officials are working on a possible automatic aid agreement that would allow their fire department to respond to fires in the nearby Polk County areas.
Currently, the fire department has a mutual aid agreement with Polk County, meaning they assist each other with fires when asked. Cave Spring has a similar agreement with the Rome-Floyd Fire Department as well.
Under the proposed automatic aid agreement with Polk, Cave Spring would be the agency responding to fires in the more rural areas that are closer to the city than the county stations.
Mayor Rob Ware said he had been approached by Polk County about the idea. Since Floyd County provides funds for the Cave Spring Fire Department, Ware brought it to county officials to get their take on the agreement.
The Cave Spring Fire Department is made up of over 30 volunteer firefighters from other departments, with two paid staff members overseeing the department operations.
Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock said they are still gathering information and they plan to meet with Cave Spring soon to continue the discussion.
If the agreement is approved by Cave Spring City Council members and Floyd County Commissioners, Polk County E-911 would still be the department that oversees dispatch, but they would send the Cave Spring fire department to any fires in the northwest area.
Approximately 80 volunteer firefighters make up nine fire stations within the unincorporated areas of Polk County. They're mostly concentrated south of Cedartown and east of U.S. 27.
The Cave Spring mayor said they're in the preliminary stages of discussion. He said they're still unsure how costs will be affected by an aid agreement, but it'll be a topic for discussion with Floyd County officials in the near future.