With a slim chance of winning, Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware is considering pulling out of the elementary school title action case. However, several Cave Spring City Council members still want to push forward.
The school was closed at the end of May due to the school system’s surplus of buildings compared to their student population. In February, Floyd County Schools filed a request in Superior Court seeking to clear the title of any potential claims, so they can move forward with selling the property.
In response, city council members and several other Cave Spring residents joined together to oppose the court filing, citing a 93-year-old claim.
When the elementary school was purchased by the county school system in 1929, a reversion clause was included in that agreement. It stated that if the school system ever used the property for anything other than school purposes, the ownership would revert back to the Trustees of the Cave Spring Consolidated School District.
However, that school district was dissolved sometime in the 1930s. The Floyd County school system’s attorney King Askew has said that makes the issue null and void.
Many Cave Spring residents contend that, because the consolidated school district was so intertwined with the Cave Spring City Council, the government has a right to the property.
The school board argues that even if the reversion clause was enforceable, that entity no longer exists. Secondly, the Floyd County school board doesn’t intend to use the property “for other than school purposes,” they argue. They intend to sell it.
Cave Spring City Councilmember Jason West and attorney Wade Hoyt IV met recently with FCS officials to discuss the quiet title action.
After the meeting, Hoyt and West reported that the chance of Cave Spring winning that action is very slim.
"Based on what I've heard from Wade Hoyt, there's not much hope proceeding with it and it's more or less a waste of money," Ware said at a work session Tuesday night.
Neither West or Hoyt were present at the session on Tuesday to give specifics on how the meeting went. Because of this, councilmembers said they want to hear from the attorney themselves before they vote at their next meeting on whether to continue opposing the quiet title action.
"Don't you think the parents and children of Cave Spring want us to fight for this project?" Councilmember Tom Lindsey asked Ware.
Ware reiterated that he doesn't want anyone, specifically Cave Spring Community Coalition Chair Judy Taylor, to waste any more money in the lawsuit.
Taylor has been at the forefront of the fight for the elementary school property and has collected funds and applied for grants over the last year.
"Basically there's no hope. There's like a 1% chance of us prevailing on this," Ware said. "We haven't put a dime towards this, it's all come from Judy Taylor and I'd hate to see the lady spend any more money on something that doesn't have a ghost of a chance."
The councilmembers were still firm in their desire to hear from Hoyt before the next meeting, where they are scheduled to decide on their next step. The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Fannin Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.