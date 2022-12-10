The Cave Spring City Council could award a contract to an engineering firm for a water study during their next meeting. The city is nearly at its permitted limit for withdrawals out of the spring.
Plus, the city wants to look for new potential well sites.
Mayor Rob Ware presented details of the contract during a recent work session. Three firms were interviewed before CTI Engineering was chosen by a committee.
“The committee felt like CTI was the best firm to do the work, in terms of experience, background, and capability,” Ware said.
The work will include an existing water supply evaluation with a contract amount of $21,000 and alternative water supply well-sighting for $16,000.
“What we will do it look at what we have and evaluate it,” Ware added. “They’ll look at additional problems we might have and make recommendations on those. The other part of this will be preparing for future growth as a supplement to the existing service and supply that we have.”
Alternative water supplies could also benefit the city by serving as a backup for the spring, according to Ware.
“If something happens to the spring, we’re dead in the water,” he said.
Council discusses LMIG road paving list
Also during a recent work session, the Cave Spring City Council discussed possible roads and streets that they would like to see resurfaced using money from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program.
The city has a total of $57,140 in LMIG funds from 2021, 2022, and 2023. There is also a local match of $17,142.
Council member Joyce Mink expressed concern about the impact a sewer project could have on the paving.
“We don’t want to do streets where sewer work is going to be done,” she said. “Otherwise, they may just have to dig them up again.”
Mayor Ware noted that the sewer work may not be completed until 2024, adding that he doesn’t think there is going to be any issue on Broad Street.
The council will discuss the issue further before settling on a final list of roads.