Cave Spring DDA Director Larry Doland (left) and Design Committee Chairman Curt Burch talk about the importance of pollinator gardens before unveiling the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail plaque in downtown Cave Spring Thursday.
Bee balm is a very popular power pollinator plant that can be found in downtown Cave Spring's butterfly garden.
Olivia Morley
Cave Spring is now a station on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail after the planting of numerous pollinator plants around the downtown area.
Mexican butterfly plant, also known as tropical milkweed or blood flower, is one of the many pollinator plants in Cave Spring's butterfly garden.
Cave Spring DDA Design Committee Chairman Curt Burch points out the Cinderella milkweed plant that's a part of the downtown pollinator garden.
A banana tree is one of the more unusual plants you can find in Cave Spring's butterfly garden near the downtown gazebo.
The pollinator garden in downtown Cave Spring has officially joined the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail list after the planting of several common pollinator plants and nectar resources.
The former first lady started the initiative to provide more habitats and food resources for Monarch butterflies after she found out that the Monarch butterfly population in the United States was dropping. The drop in population was caused by a lack of milkweed plants, which the butterflies depend on to reproduce.
"They were all going to Mexico so in order to get them back, she started this project. And its working, we're seeing more Monarch butterflies coming back," Cave Spring DDA Director Larry Doland said.
Curt Burch, who chairs the DDA's Design Committee, headed up the project after a large tree near the gazebo fell down during a storm one year.
He began planting a lot of pollinator plants, such as bee balm, coneflowers and the Monarch butterfly's favorite: milkweed.
After some urging from Georgia's Rome Director of Tourism Lisa Smith, Burch applied for the official designation and the new plaque was unveiled downtown Thursday morning. The unveiling was attended by several DDA members and a few butterflies as well.
"Our butterfly trail includes both the butterfly garden and the planters around town," Burch said. "All you have to have is pollinators that attract butterflies -- and bees, too. So we're actually serving two purposes."
Georgia is home to 165 butterfly trails, far more than any other state in the country. North Carolina is second with 38 butterfly trails.
The Cave Spring DDA also will be putting out laser cut butterflies around the garden and 55 pollinator planters in their downtown area.