Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware said he never fully understood the significance of Cave Spring’s location on the Pinhoti Trail until the day he talked with a thru-hiker having lunch in a local restaurant.
The meeting was in a restaurant, Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby emphasized during the Saturday ceremony celebrating Cave Spring’s designation as the state’s first Pinhoti Trail Town.
A crowd of trail advocates from Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina joined together on the steps of the Hearn Inn as outgoing Georgia Pinhoti Trail Association President Rick Moon read the proclamation from Gov. Brian Kemp.
“This is a realization of some of Cave Spring’s beauty, some of its assets that we really need to exploit,” Ware said. “I don’t care how old you are or how young you are, you can get on the Pinhoti Trail and enjoy a day of hiking — or if you want to hike further, you certainly can.
Kemp’s proclamation specifically makes note of the long term economic benefits of the long distance trail. It’s the same idea that hit home for Ware during that chance encounter with the hiker, who was praising the beauty of Cave Spring, its restaurants and overall charm.
Among the attendees was one of the Pinhoti’s founding fathers, attorney Mike Leonard, now a resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and an official with The Conservation Fund.
Leonard reminded the crowd that The Conservation Fund raised over $2 million to purchase close to 1,000 acres between Cave Spring and the Alabama state line and assist with developing that 10.2 mile section of trail. The last 2-plus miles coming into the city, however, still requires a road walk.
“The Conservation Fund realized, years ago, the potential for this town,” Leonard said. “Our corporate charter calls for us to do land conservation and to do conservation- oriented economic development. This town is a classic example of how that works.”
The Pinhoti Trail enters Georgia just southwest of Cave Spring and extends up through Coosa. It then follows Taylor’s Ridge to cut across Dalton before extending east to Dyer Gap north of Ellijay. There it intersects the Benton MacKaye Trail, which links to the Appalachian Trail.
All told, the Pinhoti is the longest thru-trail in Georgia at approximately 167 miles. The actual length is frequently changing as new sections are cut through the forest to eliminate the use of roads.
Both the Georgia and Alabama Pinhoti Trail associations held board meetings Saturday in Cave Spring, sandwiched around the presentation of the governor’s proclamation.
Logan Boss of Rome was chosen to take over the GPTA presidency from Moon, who held the post for the past 13 years. Sandra Lindsay, the retired Cave Spring downtown development director was formally added to the GPTA board.