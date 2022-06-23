Cave Spring will have a full Independence Day weekend packed with a festival and fireworks at Rolater Park on July 2 and ending with the annual parade on July 4.
The Liberty Day celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a 5K run at A&B Creekside Restaurant at 23 Cedartown St. and at the John House's funeral home at 9 Rome St.
Attendees will be able to participate in a sip and stroll at 11 a.m., where they can drink alcohol while still walking around the downtown area. People can pick up drinks or tickets at Linde Marie's Steakhouse or Creekside.
Two Independence Day reenactments are also scheduled for that day, one at 2 p.m. and another at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the Cave Spring Welcome Center at 4 Rome St. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for anyone under 6.
The annual Miss Liberty Day Pageant will begin at 3 p.m. and will feature pageants and titles for girls of all ages from Baby Miss Liberty to Teen Miss Liberty.
Fireworks will begin once the sun sets that evening around 9 p.m. over at Rolater Park.
On Independence Day, the 38th annual Cave Spring Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9 a.m.
Organizer Christa Jackson said line up will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 8:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade as long as they show up during this time. Walkers will gather in front of Cave Spring Outdoor Equipment at 23 Alabama St. and participants in wheeled vehicles or on horseback will line up on Perry Farm Road.
Cave Spring United Methodist Church will also be serving homemade ice cream over on Alabama Street for $2 a cup after the parade.