The Cave Spring Housing Authority is looking at the possibility using property at Cave Spring Elementary School once the county school system vacates it.
"The property is contiguous to the existing housing authority property so that's not a surprise," said Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware.
Sandra Hudson, executive director of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, which currently manages the 20 public housing and 37 Section Eight housing units on Cave Spring the idea is still in the infant stages.
Once the Cave Spring Housing Authority is in the position to seek control of the property, the next move is to get public input.
"It's all brainstorming right now," Hudson said.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said the school board also received a copy of the letter. He also said the school board has had some other parties interested in the property.
"We're just listening to people right now," White said. "We've got a whole year."
The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, which owns properties in Rome and Rockmart, is simply a management agency for the properties in Cave Spring.
"The Cave Spring Housing Authority will oversee (any redevelopment) and make all the decisions," Hudson said.
"We sent the letter as a courtesy to the council," said Betty Sue Hickman, chair of the Cave Spring Housing Authority. "This is business and I'm sure there are going to be other people with proposals."
The letter sent to Mayor Rob Ware and the city council states the authority is interested in maintaining local control of the property once the school is closed. They hope to submit a more detailed proposal within 60 days.
"Ultimately whatever goes there, the Board of Education has the say on that," Hickman said.
None of the other interested parties have submitted formal proposals, White said.
The greatest concern, White said, is whoever takes on the property has the financial resources to take care of the property for 30 to 40 years into the future.
"We don't want it to become an eyesore," White said.