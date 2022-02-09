The Cave Spring City Council has approved a consolidation of its housing authority with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, which already operates in Rome and Polk County.
The agreement leaves the Cave Spring Community Coalition as the only organization voicing interest in the Cave Spring Elementary School property. The school near the center of town is slated to be closed in May.
Under the NWGHA's management, the Cave Spring Housing Authority had planned to buy the property and build workforce housing. However, several members of the city council and the community were opposed to that idea, wanting to see the school become a community center instead.
Recently, the Northwest Georgia agency sought to change its management contract into a merger. A presentation to the city council noted that the smaller agency has been operating at a deficit and has no available funds. To get the council to agree to the consolidation, the NWGHA offered to rescind any interest in the school property.
The city council unanimously approved a resolution to consolidate the two housing authorities on Tuesday night.
Now the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority has to send the resolution to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for final approval. After that, they can get started on some of the projects they have planned -- including a 9% tax credit project to rebuild the housing units currently in Cave Spring.
What happens to Cave Spring Elementary School?
With the housing authority out of the way, the Cave Spring Community Coalition is pressing for control of the elementary school property.
Judy Taylor, the chair of the organization, met with the Floyd County Board of Education earlier this week to go over the organization's business plan. According to Taylor, they have built up funds to make their community center a reality, with a permanent endowment of $5 million to cover insurance, maintenance and utilities.
According to the Floyd County Board of Education, it would cost the organization a minimum of $120,000 a year to keep the building running.
The school board hasn't decided whether to sell the school, auction it off or donate it to the community coalition. The citizens group is petitioning for the donation, based on terms in an old deed between the county school system and the now-dissolved Cave Spring Consolidated School District.
Taylor said they're getting their own legal counsel to look over the deed before she meets with the school board again.
Superintendent Glenn White said the board has a vested interest in the Cave Spring community and they plan to make a decision on the elementary school property in the next couple of months.
When asked if the coalition has enough money to buy the elementary school if it goes up for sale, Taylor said they did not but they would try to find a donor to help buy the building for them.