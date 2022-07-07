Sandra Lindsey, former director of the Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority, talks about how Cave Spring Elementary could be saved at a hearing on the potential closure of the school Tuesday night.
The Cave Spring City Council will meet with the Floyd County Board of Education to discuss the future of the Cave Spring Elementary School property.
"The general discussion with the board has always been they want to do what's best for Cave Spring," Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said.
Mayor Rob Ware said they don't have a meeting set in stone yet, but they discussed various times at their work session this past week.
In 2020, the Floyd County school system decided it needed to close Cave Spring Elementary after the student population reached such a low point that the Georgia Department of Education was going to pull funding from it.
Despite a backlash from the local community, the school board voted to close Cave Spring Elementary School and Glenwood Primary School, stating that the system had too many buildings and not enough students.
More recently, the school board began working on clearing the title of the school property. After some consideration from the city council and a local citizen group to challenge the title, ultimately no one filed a claim on the property.
Now the school system has to wait about 30 to 60 days for Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks to certify it and to have an attorney review the contract one more time.
In the meantime, the school board wants to meet with the council to hear what they want to see done with the property.
"They're interested in what's best for the town's long term future as far as that facility goes and how it fits into the city of Cave Spring," White said.
According to White, the board will have three options as to how to dispose of the property: Selling the property, auctioning it off or donating the property to a local government or entity.
Right now, the only entity interested in procuring the property is the Cave Spring Community Coalition, a group of local residents who want to transform the property into a community center.
As for Glenwood Primary School, White said the school system is planning to hang onto that property until the modernization project taking place at Armuchee High School is finished.
That facility is currently on track to be finished before school starts next month, but White said he doesn't want to take any chances in case they need Glenwood to house Armuchee High students in the fall.
White has said there are several parties interested in the Glenwood property, which sits right off of Old Dalton Road.