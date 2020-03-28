Many kids have lost the chance to have birthday parties and celebrate with friends due to the coronavirus public health crisis.
However, on Saturday, Cave Spring Elementary School students with March and April birthdays lined up in their cars in front of Cave Spring City Hall for a special birthday parade.
The event was organized by Cave Spring accounts payable clerk Marley Peals, who saw many of her friends' children didn't have an opportunity to celebrate.
Peals had seen other communities through social media organize birthday parades where people drive by houses in neighborhoods and wish kids a happy birthday, often with special signs and balloons.
Peals realized that Cave Spring was a bit too spread out to do a neighborhood birthday parade, but thought Cave Spring City Hall would be a perfect place for such an event.
Peals made a graphic and got the word out to parents on social media. On Saturday, 12 kids and their families lined up in their cars to celebrate March and April birthdays.
All participants remained at least six feet apart during the parade to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Parade participants included a motorcyclist, local business owners, teachers and Cave Spring City Council members Joyce Mink and Tom Lindsey.
One of the more popular parts of the parade included Victoria Bennett driving her brother Luke Wilson's limousine through the parade with different "celebrities" in the back seat, such as Spider-Man.
Many of the students voiced how much they miss their friends and teachers, but are enjoying doing school at home.
Josie Wilson, who turned 8 years-old on March 12, said she was sad about missing class field trips, but will be doing virtual field trips in online schooling.
Fifth grader Amanda Slomovitz celebrated her 11th birthday on March 12 as well. Amanda talked about how she was sad that she wouldn't be able to spend her last few months of elementary school with teachers and friends. However, she is excited for the summer so she can go swimming.
Third grader Jaelyn Beard, who will be turning 9 on March 30, said she likes online school because she can concentrate better and not have to listen to everyone talk.