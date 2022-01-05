Reach for the Stars of Cave Spring Daycare s expected to start their new pre-K program this August after much needed renovations to a city building are complete.
The upcoming Cave Spring Elementary School closure sparked the idea as parents questioned where they would send their preschool aged children during the workday.
The pre-K program will be funded by the Georgia Lottery and made up of two classes of 22 students. It will be located in a building attached to the current daycare facility. Before and after-school care will also be offered.
However, the building needs to undergo major renovations before the plan can be enacted.
Currently, the portion of the building to be used for the program is in bad shape. Some of the needed renovations include installing a heating and air conditioning system, plumbing, replacing windows and removing at least one fallen tree.
According to Mayor Rob Ware, Daycare Director Kym Tillery and her family are undertaking the renovation project, which is estimated to cost around $100,000.
During a Cave Spring City Council work session Tuesday, Ware said they're considering adjusting the lease for the second building over the next few years, based on the investment in the renovation.
"My suggestion is to not charge them rent for the next three years and then, after those three years are up, we charge them the same amount we charge for the other building, which is around $400 a month," Ware said.
"With the kind of investment they're making over there, I think it'll be a good investment for the city with the improvements being made and the services available for the children," he said.
The consensus among the council was in favor of the proposal.
Councilmember Joyce Mink said they could evaluate the lease after three years make a decision at that time.
"I do think they're making a major contribution to the city," Mink said.
The council will vote on the new lease agreement at their Tuesday meeting, set for 6 p.m. at Cave Spring City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.