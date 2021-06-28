The Cave Spring City Council will hold a special called meeting Tuesday, primarily to sign off on preparations for the upcoming Independence Day Celebration.
A daylong festival is planned for Sunday, starting with a parade at 9 a.m. Anyone who wants to participate is asked to line up between 8 and 8:45 a.m. Vehicles meet on Perry Farm Road, walkers go to Joe Hill’s Lawnmower Shop on Alabama Street.
The best place to watch the parade will be in the Town Square and along Alabama Street.
A car show, live music and arts and crafts vendors will be based in Rolater Park. The traditional Miss Liberty pageant is at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show starts about 9 p.m.
The City Council is slated to approve on Tuesday a $1,000 contribution to the Downtown Development Authority for the fireworks. Approval to rent portable toilets for the festival also is on the agenda.
The board also will be adopting the city's fiscal year budget, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022.
Other items up for consideration include an amendment to the hotel/motel tax ordinance and a new bank account to house the estimated $337,000 the city will be getting in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. The meeting is public.