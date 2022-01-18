Cave Spring City Hall sign

Cave Spring City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.

 Olivia Morley

The Cave Spring City Council will be reconsidering the adoption of a new zoning ordinance at a special called meeting Wednesday, following a veto by Mayor Rob Ware.

The city council adopted the zoning ordinance with two votes at their Jan. 11 meeting, even though it wasn’t included on the agenda.

After a discussion with City Attorney Frank Beacham, Ware vetoed the ordinance due to neither vote being given “proper public notification prior to adoption for a second and final reading.”

During the called meeting Wednesday, councilmembers will be starting over with a first reading of the proposed zoning ordinance and map.

Cave Spring has no zoning within the city limits. The proposed ordinance would classify lots in the small town as one of four types:

♦ R-1: Agricultural-Residential for single family detached homes on large lots.

♦ R-2: Medium Density Multi-Family Residential for mixtures of single family homes, duplexes and apartments situated close together.

♦ C-1: Limited Commercial for retail, restaurants, offices and banks.

♦ C-2: General Commercial/Light Industrial for light manufacturing and higher traffic.

There will not be a board of adjustments or planning commission like Rome and Floyd County have. All rezoning requests would go before the Cave Spring City Council for approval.

The council has held several informal information sessions to get public comment on the ordinance over the past few months.

The called meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fannin Hall at 10 Georgia Ave.

