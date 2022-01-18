Cave Spring council to restart zoning process after mayor veto By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cave Spring City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. Olivia Morley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cave Spring City Council will be reconsidering the adoption of a new zoning ordinance at a special called meeting Wednesday, following a veto by Mayor Rob Ware.The city council adopted the zoning ordinance with two votes at their Jan. 11 meeting, even though it wasn’t included on the agenda.After a discussion with City Attorney Frank Beacham, Ware vetoed the ordinance due to neither vote being given “proper public notification prior to adoption for a second and final reading.”During the called meeting Wednesday, councilmembers will be starting over with a first reading of the proposed zoning ordinance and map.Cave Spring has no zoning within the city limits. The proposed ordinance would classify lots in the small town as one of four types:♦ R-1: Agricultural-Residential for single family detached homes on large lots.♦ R-2: Medium Density Multi-Family Residential for mixtures of single family homes, duplexes and apartments situated close together.♦ C-1: Limited Commercial for retail, restaurants, offices and banks.♦ C-2: General Commercial/Light Industrial for light manufacturing and higher traffic.There will not be a board of adjustments or planning commission like Rome and Floyd County have. All rezoning requests would go before the Cave Spring City Council for approval.The council has held several informal information sessions to get public comment on the ordinance over the past few months.The called meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fannin Hall at 10 Georgia Ave. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Inmate captured after walking off from Floyd County Jail detail Parts of Floyd, Polk see snow; beware black ice Monday morning Report: Rome man had two pounds of meth Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists