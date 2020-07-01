Cave Spring City Council members discussed the possibility of licensing ATVs and UTVs on roads around the town at their called meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Rob Ware said there's been an issue with people driving ATVs on the roads -- to the point where city council members thought they should add ATVs to their ordinance that regulates golf carts on city streets.
Police Chief Greg Webb looked at Georgia law and talked to law enforcement officers from a few other towns regarding the issue. Currently, it is illegal to drive an ATV or UTV on public roads in the state of Georgia.
"What other cities have done is designate certain trails that run parallel to the roads and allow ATVs and UTVs to drive on those," Webb said. "But Georgia law states plainly that they're not allowed on roads."
Webb voiced concern about the possibility of allowing ATVs and UTVs on the roads, saying Cave Spring's roads are so narrow that there wouldn't really be a way to create a secondary roadway or trail for the small vehicles.
Council member Nancy Fricks said that it really isn't a lot of people using the ATVs on the roads, but around seven at most. She went on to say that many of them are coming off of golf course trails and back roads and aren't on any major roadways, such as U.S. 411.
"There's not a whole lot of places they can do it," Fricks said.
Webb reiterated that there isn't a gray area in the Georgia Code regarding ATVs on public roads and that the state would deny any kind of modification in Cave Spring.
"I understand where folks are coming from, but when it comes down to it, the state of Georgia says 'no way,'" Webb said.
Ware echoed the same statements as Webb, but said there is a possibility for someone to create a park with designated trails for ATVs.
The council ultimately decided to table the matter for a future meeting.