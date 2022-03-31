The Cave Spring City Council is expected to decide next week if it will join a local initiative to purchase the elementary school near the downtown district.
Council members spent an hour in closed session Thursday night deliberating whether to partner with the Cave Spring Community Coalition in procuring the Cave Spring Elementary School property.
However, Mayor Rob Ware said they were unable to come to an immediate consensus. The board tabled the discussion, pending additional information, and plans to continue it at their work session slated for Tuesday.
Ware said he expects the council to take a vote on the matter at their next business meeting, scheduled for April 12 at 6 p.m. The council meets in open session at Fannin Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
Before the council went into closed session, more than a dozen Cave Spring community members came up to speak. All voiced support for the coalition's mission.
The Cave Spring Community Coalition wants to take over the property and transform it into a community center. The facility would have afterschool care and tutoring for students and services for senior citizens.
The group formed last year after the Floyd County Board of Education voted to close the 99-year-old school on the basis that the system has too many buildings for their projected enrollment. Starting next school year, Cave Spring students will be assigned to other schools.
The City Council has said the town has a vested interest in what happens to the property, and several of its members have joined the coalition.
The Floyd County Board of Education will ultimately decide what will happen to the property. Earlier this month, Superintendent Glenn White said he expects the board to make a decision in the next two months.