The Cave Spring City Council voted to join other members of that community in opposing a court filing by the Floyd County Board of Education seeking to establish the school system as the sole owner of the Cave Spring Elementary School property.
The council approved the action at their board meeting Tuesday night following a closed session near the end of their regular meeting.
In February, Floyd County Schools filed a request in Superior Court seeking to clear the title of any potential claims for the school property.
The school will be closed at the end of this school year due to the school system’s surplus of buildings compared to their student population, and this is where the dispute arises.
When the elementary school was purchased by the county school system in 1929, a clause included in that agreement stated if the county school system ever used the property for anything other than school purposes, the ownership would revert back to the Trustees of the Cave Spring Consolidated School District.
However, that school district was dissolved sometime in the 1930s. The Floyd County school system’s attorney King Askew previously said the issue was null and void at a school board meeting.
The contention by many Cave Spring residents is that because the consolidated school district was so intertwined with the Cave Spring City Council, the government has a right to the property.
The school board is arguing that even if the clause that would revert the property back to the Cave Spring School Board is enforceable, that entity no longer exists. Secondly, the Floyd County school board doesn’t intend to use the property “for other than school purposes,” they argue. They intend to sell it.
The closure of the school was met with a backlash from the community, which felt the elementary school was the heart of the town. Still, back in January 2021, the Floyd County Board of Education voted to close both Cave Spring and Glenwood Primary School in Armuchee.
Since then, the fate of the property has remained up in the air as the school board has yet to decide what to do with the site.
Judy Taylor chairs the Cave Spring Community Coalition, which has been staunchly advocating for the property. She said the former mayor of Cave Spring was the treasurer of the consolidated school board and there are minutes from council meetings at that time where they appointed trustees to the board.
“School districts who accept property from grantees are legally and morally bound by their agreements. ... The point is, a deed with conditions is a contract and, under Georgia law, the grantee is legally bound by the covenants wherein,” Taylor said.
Any land owner in the surrounding area of the elementary school property can challenge the title action. Since the city voted to join this action, they will soon file their challenge with Floyd County Supreme Court.
After 60 days have passed since the original filing date of Feb. 23, a court date will be decided concerning the school’s title and the challenge will go before Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks.