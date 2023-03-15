The City of Cave Spring is finalizing its wish list for funding from a special purpose, local option sales tax. A vote to continue to the current SPLOST is set for this November.
The city is asking for $3 million to help defray the cost of a $10 million water system project.
“The success of getting a project approved depends on how many people it will benefit,” Mayor Rob Ware said. “This is a project that would not only benefit Cave Spring but citizens in Floyd County, as well.”
Another need is around $200,000 to fix the leaky roof at the former Cave Spring Elementary School. A firm estimate is expected to be finalized before the deadline for SPLOST applications on March 31. The city purchased the building from the Floyd County Board of Education last year for $40,000. The roof in the gym has developed a leak and there is concern the floor could be ruined unless the roof is replaced.
Another project that could be included is $1 million for improvements to Rolater Park. However, that would be contingent on an agreement being worked out with the park board. Ware said specifics are needed in order to have a project included.
Councilman Tom Lindsey proposed the park improvements, which could include renovations to the Hearn Inn, replacing the fence around the pool, and rewiring the cave with new LED lights.
“All of these improvements will be seen by all the visitors to our community,” Lindsey said.
Councilman Jason West said he feels that park improvements are a good idea, but wishes there was more time to hammer out the details.
The park could be so much more than what it is,” he said. “I just wish we could have started talking about this months ago.”
However, Ware stressed that SPLOST proposals must present a complete plan, including a mechanism in place to make all these improvements happen. That’s why he is asking for a letter from the park board signifying that they are on board with the project.
Charter change on track
A proposed change to the Cave Spring City Charter appears to be headed to a vote under the Gold Dome. The revision to the charter would allow the city to transition to a city manager form of government.
“It is my understanding that it is on track to be approved in both the House and Senate, and then hopefully be signed by the governor,” Ware told the Cave Spring City Council on Tuesday.
Under the plan, there would still be five council members, elected by the voters in Cave Spring. Each year, the council would select a chair. A city manager would be hired to handle the business of the city.
The council is seeking the change during this legislative session in order to get it done before the next mayoral election slated for November.