The Cave Spring City Council has hired CTI Engineering to conduct a water study, which will include a full evaluation of water supply at the spring and the identification of alternative water sources.
The city is approaching its maximum limits for withdrawals from the spring, which is permitted by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division at 1.2 million gallons a day. Right now, usage is at 900,000 gallons a day.
Tom Killian with CTI explained what the study will entail.
“We want to look at the spring, all the facilities, and the condition of the pumps and pipes,” he said. “Maybe look at moving some of those existing facilities and improving those facilities during a full evaluation. Secondly, we feel it’s important that you look at alternative sources of water. Obviously, the most common and best way to do that, especially in Northwest Georgia, is groundwater wells. So, the second leg of our proposal includes preliminary well siting, evaluation of potential sites and developing a groundwater source.”
CTI will then meet with the city to present all the options and make recommendations for improving the water system. Some on the council wanted an evaluation of water flows to also be included in the study, which will cost $55,000.
The spring has been used as the main drinking water source for Cave Spring since the 1920s. The current system, in its present form, dates back to the 1970s.
CTI Engineering, whose main office is in Chattanooga, has been providing water and wastewater services for municipalities for about 30 years.
Proposed paving list
The City Council also decided how they would like to spend paving funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program.
The city has a total of $57,140 in LMIG funds from 2021, 2022, and 2023. There is also a local match of $17,142.
City Clerk Judy Dickinson told the council that there are three projects left over from 2021 that have not been completed. They are Love Street, Craven Street, and Fannin Street. Due to the increased per-ton cost of asphalt, there is only enough money to do one of those.
The council voted to pave Love Street using the 2021 funds, while using 2023 funds to resurface portions of Fannin Street and Craven Street.
Cave Spring Elementary town hall
The council also approved $400 for the purchase of three signs to advertise a town hall meeting in January to get public input regarding the former Cave Spring Elementary School property.
Residents can share their opinions on what they would like to see happen with the property on Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. The town hall will be held in the school's auditorium.
The Floyd County Board of Education voted in 2021 to close the school, citing declining enrollment and financial considerations. In October, both the school board and city council approved a resolution and intergovernmental agreement for Cave Spring to purchase the school for $40,000.