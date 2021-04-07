The Cave Spring City Council is set to vote next week on a health insurance change for their employees.
Mayor Rob Ware explained at a work session that the city has seen a steady increase in its plan costs over the last few years, from $824.61 to $951.06 a month.
After researching options, Ware decided that they should continue to offer the current plan, but to go with an alternative plan that would be around $884 a month.
"If anyone wants to continue on the plan they're on now, they would have to pay the difference," Ware said.
The board's regular monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fannin Hall.
Alli Mitchell from United Way of Rome and Floyd County is scheduled to make a presentation on the services they could provide for Cave Spring.
Council members also will be voting to award a contract for asbestos removal at the former Georgia School for the Deaf's girls dormitory building.
Ware said they currently have a bid for $46,000 from Asbestos Abatement Services, but they're waiting on a price from Best Way Construction Services.
During the work session, council members also discussed scheduling a city clean-up day before some of their summer festivals start.
They're looking at scheduling it for the third or fourth weekend in May, which would be a few weeks after the Georgia Mushroom Festival on May 1 and 2 and the Bacon Festival and Car Show on May 8.
Council member Nancy Fricks agreed to chair a committee to get the clean-up organized, while Ware suggested contacting Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful Director Emma Wells to help out.
They hope to do something similar to the clean-up they had several years ago, when they rented Dumpsters from the county to use and had people collect litter in garbage bags.
If done before June, they'll have the town ready and clean in time for the Cave Spring Arts Festival, scheduled for June 12 and June 13.