The Cave Spring City Council will be reviewing a de-annexation request and going over ideas for their upcoming Downtown Development meeting at the Tuesday work session.
The request came after a couple bought property near Alabama Road, believing it was unincorporated Floyd County territory. However, it is actually a part of the Cave Spring municipality. The couple now wants their property de-annexed into the county.
At the September work session, City Attorney Frank Beacham said it was an unusual request and would have to get approval from the Floyd County Commission before the city council made a decision.
If the de-annexation were to take place, it wouldn’t create a county island inside the Cave Spring municipality since it is on the edge of the city limits.
At the beginning of the meeting, council members will discuss what to do about blocking off streets for kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. Mayor Rob Ware said he feels like they should block off Fannin Street, Love Street and Craven Street starting in the evening and ending at midnight.
Other than blocking off the streets, Ware said there won't be any city sanctioned events on Halloween.
The council will also discuss ideas to bring to the Downtown Development Authority's upcoming meeting on Oct. 20. The city has had to cancel many of their annual events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the work session, the council members will decide on what items should be brought to the DDA for consideration.
Toward the end of the meeting, council members will discuss a city clean-up day. Over the summer, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful hosted a pop-up clean-up in the Chubbtown Community that went over very well, according to council members at previous meetings. Council members have discussed doing a larger city clean-up at other meetings and talked about getting some large dumpsters from the county to use for it.
The work session will be open to the public and take place at 6 p.m. in Fannin Hall.