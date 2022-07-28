Cave Spring parents and residents speak out against closure, cites transportation as an issue

In this December 2020 file photo, Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware tells the Floyd County school board why the elementary school is such a big part of the town’s community at the first hearing regarding the school closure.

 Olivia Morley, File
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In