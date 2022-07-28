In this December 2020 file photo, Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware tells the Floyd County school board why the elementary school is such a big part of the town’s community at the first hearing regarding the school closure.
The Cave Spring City Council is looking into hiring a consulting firm to determine the best possible uses for the Cave Spring Elementary School property.
In 2020, the Floyd County school system decided it needed to close Cave Spring Elementary after the student population reached such a low point that the Georgia Department of Education was going to pull funding from it.
Despite a backlash from the local community, the school board voted to close Cave Spring Elementary School and Glenwood Primary School, stating that the system had too many buildings and not enough students.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said they’re close to getting the property’s title officially cleared. After that, the school board will be able to take action on how to dispose of the property.
However, he said, the school board intends to keep the interest of the community in mind.
On Tuesday, the school board met with the Cave Spring City Council for two hours in closed session to discuss the future of the property.
Both Ware and White described the discussion as productive.
“Everyone is concerned about the fate of the school,” Ware said.
FCS Chair Melinda Strickland said the two governing bodies are trying to work together in regard to the future of the property.
Following the closed session meeting, the city council called a special called meeting to pursue hiring a consulting firm.
There currently isn’t a timeline for hiring the firm, Ware said, and the council will attempt to move as quickly as they can.