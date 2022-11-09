The second reading of an ordinance amendment regarding big trucks on Old Cedartown Road is on the agenda for Wednesday’s Cave Spring City Council meeting.
If approved, the narrow, two lane road would be added to an existing list of roads where large trucks are prohibited.
“It’s just not appropriate for big trucks to be on that road,” said Mayor Rob Ware.
Earlier this year, the city sent letters to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Polk County, and the City of Cedartown expressing their concerns and asking about signage to keep big trucks off the road.
“The letter from the DOT said that if we wanted a change in signage, it would have to come in the form of an ordinance,” Ware said.
The ordinance amendment was put onto first reading during the council’s October meeting.
Broadband ordinance
Also on the agenda is a broadband ordinance requested by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
According to a map provided by the DCA, about 9% of Floyd County doesn’t have broadband internet.
While many of these areas may not have any homes or businesses, there are still a handful of Floyd residents who don’t have internet access, including the Chubbtown community in Cave Spring.
The Floyd County Commission approved Broadband Community Ready Ordinance in September of last year.
New tree board
The council is also expected to approve appointments to a new tree board, which has been established as part of the city’s effort to become a Tree City USA. The board will consist of three members.
The tree board must meet at least two times a year, and its purpose is to raise awareness of urban forestry and the benefit that trees provide to the city, its residents, and its visitors.
Wednesday’s Cave Spring City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
Other agenda items include a proposal for the design and maintenance of the city’s website, an appointment to represent the city in the countywide comprehensive plan process, and the setting of a fee for rezoning applications.