The Cave Spring City Council will be discussing the possibility of instituting their own zoning ordinance at an upcoming board meeting.
Mayor Rob Ware had approached the Rome-Floyd Planning Department about coming to the city council to talk about zoning and how it could impact the future of Cave Spring.
With the upcoming closure and sale of Cave Spring Elementary School, which is a large parcel of land in the city, the mayor wants to have something in place to give some protection for the small town.
"This would protect and promote orderly growth in the city in the future," Ware said. "We want Cave Spring to grow in a way that we think is best."
During a work session on Tuesday, Rome-Floyd Senior Planner Brice Wood gave a presentation on zoning and talked to the council about the avenues they could take. For example, a citizen-led planning commission wouldn't be required, but it would give the community more of a bigger say in what is built.
"We already have some hidden zoning sprinkled throughout our city ordinance book," City Attorney Frank Beacham said.
Ware explained that a zoning ordinance would add an extra layer of protection against outside entities coming in and building an industrial facility on former farmland.
"We need to protect what we've got," Council member Nancy Fricks said. "We have a lot of unused land."
While Wood said they would assist the city council in whatever way they can, the planning department is already in the process of rewriting the zoning regulations for Rome and Floyd County. The planner estimated that it'll take over a year for them to complete the project.
If council members decide to move forward with adopting zoning, it would take years for them to put something together, Beacham pointed out.
Moving forward, Ware and the rest of the council said they want to hear from the community and see what they think would be best for the city of Cave Spring.
Their official council meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Fannin Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.