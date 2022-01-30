The Cave Spring City Council plans to adopt the town's first zoning ordinance and the accompanying map at a called meeting Monday.
This will be the second time the council will try to institute the ordinance, after Mayor Rob Ware vetoed their second reading at another meeting earlier this month.
Ware vetoed the ordinance on the advice of City Attorney Frank Beacham, who explained that the first and second readings should’ve been done consecutively and that the second reading wasn’t valid since it wasn’t on the original agenda sent out to the public.
Because of this, the readings weren’t given “proper public notification prior to adoption for a second and final reading.”
The process of instituting a zoning ordinance and map was reset at a called meeting on Jan. 19. The councilmembers were then cleared to hold a second and final reading for the ordinance after 10 days have passed.
Charles Jackson is the only councilmember who didn’t voice approval for the zoning ordinance, saying he believes it’s been hastily put together and it’s not what Cave Spring needs.
Cave Spring currently has no zoning within the city limits. The proposed ordinance would classify lots in the small town as one of four types:
♦ R-1: Agricultural-Residential for single family detached homes on large lots.
♦ R-2: Medium Density Multi-Family Residential for mixtures of single family homes, duplexes and apartments situated close together.
♦ C-1: Limited Commercial for retail, restaurants, offices and banks.
♦ C-2: General Commercial/Light Industrial for light manufacturing and higher traffic.
There will not be a board of adjustments or planning commission like Rome and Floyd County share. All rezoning requests would go before the Cave Spring City Council for a ruling.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at Fannin Hall at 10 Georgia Ave.