The Cave Spring City Council is expected to adopt a soil and erosion control ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
Council members discussed the agenda at their work session this week and debated rescheduling the city's Independence Day fireworks again.
Mayor Rob Ware said the proposed ordinance would give the city more control over sedimentation issues and erosion with any activity involving excavation, particularly in the flood zone near Little Cedar Creek. It's not expected to affect homeowners too much, he said, unless they are developing a large plot of land.
The annual fireworks show was rescheduled to the last Saturday in August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Ware voiced concern at the work session over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county. He said that he doesn't believe people will wear their masks at a large event. The city has already canceled several annual events, including Bacon Fest and the arts festival.
Council member Tom Lindsey suggested moving the fireworks to an event later in the year, such as Christmas in the Country. Board members also discussed the possibility of moving it to the first of the year and make the fireworks a New Year's event.
Ultimately, the council members decided to table a decision on rescheduling to their August meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the council is slated to adopt a resolution aimed at cutting payments on several loans.
The Georgia Environmental Financial Authority is forgiving all principal interest payments on loans from June until the end of the year. Cave Spring has four loans through GEFA for water and sewer, going back to 2010.
Council member Charles Jackson said the interest payments would start back up in January 2021.