The Cave Spring City Council passed a resolution to temporarily lift restrictions on shooting guns in the city -- for the northern end of Floyd's Lake and U.S. 411.
The resolution came about after multiple residents complained about beavers around Floyd's Lake that are damming up streams in the area.
The temporary suspension will only last for 90 days, to allow property owners to get rid of the beavers.
Upon Councilmember Joyce Mink's suggestion, the board specified that only the property owners or the owner's designee can use firearms in that area.
Police Chief Gregg Webb also sought a time limit: there is no hunting past 10 p.m. The resolution states only shotguns are allowed, no rifles.
Sewer project
Mayor Rob Ware also gave an update on the $5 million sewer project during the Tuesday meeting. Last week, the council held a preconstruction session to review the process and what to expect in the coming weeks.
Councilmember Charles Jackson said they have two contractors for the project: one is responsible for the sewer lines and the other is responsible for renovating the sewer plant.
Put simply, the city has leaky sewer lines. The issues are caused by serious inflow and infiltration problems at the waste treatment plant on Mill Street.
The project will consist of smoking out the sewer lines in order to find breaks in the pipes. At that point they will determine which pipes need to be replaced or simply repaired. The city will also be replacing some of the manholes and renovating the waste treatment plant.
According to Jackson, they should be starting the project within the next week. Ware previously stated that it should take about a year to complete.