Cave Spring City Council members agreed Wednesday to block off some streets for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, but said they will not have any city-sanctioned event for the holiday this year.
Like years in the past, Craven Street, Love Street and Fannin Street will be closed to cars on Halloween evening so costumed kids can wander around without safety worries.
"I feel like we have an obligation to limit traffic on those streets during the time of trick-or-treating," Mayor Rob Ware said.
This won't be an item to vote on during next week's meeting, but Ware said he felt the need to bring it up with council members so that everyone is aware they'll continue the tradition.
The mayor also pointed out to Cave Spring Police Chief Greg Webb that people have moved the cones blocking the streets to drive around them in the past. While sometimes these are people who live on those streets and are trying to get home, Council Member Nancy Hicks said there are people who don't live there and are trying to mess with the barriers.
Council members also discussed the possible deannexation of a property on the border of the city limits. Ware said he hasn't heard from the couple who wishes to have their home removed from the city limits, but said they have to approach the county first.
Council Member Joyce Mink said allowing the deannexation could "open a can of worms." She pointed out that other people who live on the edge of the city limits could seek an exit if they allow this without much information as to why the couple wants to be in the unincorporated area.
Before they move forward with the decision, Mink said she'd like to hear the reasons behind the request.
The Cave Spring City Council will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Fannin Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. The meeting will be open to the public and masks are required.