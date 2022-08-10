A special committee made up of Cave Spring City Council members is looking into hiring a consultant to assess the elementary school property for the city.
Since the closing of Cave Spring Elementary was announced in 2020, officials and residents have worked to figure out how to keep the school as a community hub.
After over a year of back and forth between the small town and the Floyd County Board of Education — including a time when the community challenged the school system’s claim on the property — the city council met with the school board to discuss the fate of the vacant campus.
Both council members and board members reported the meeting as productive and the result was the council deciding to hire an outside consultant to survey the property to find the best possible uses for it within Cave Spring.
A subcommittee of the council, made up of members Jason West, Tom Lindsey and Charles Jackson, met Monday evening to determine the next course of action.
According to Mayor Rob Ware, the committee members are considering contacting officials in the Georgia Municipal Association, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and similar groups to see if they know of anyone who can serve as a consultant.
At this point in the process, Ware said they don’t know the price the city would pay for a consultant, but they are weighing options.
The committee will meet again after two weeks to discuss the next step.