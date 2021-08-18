Six people qualified for the three seats held by Cave Spring City Council incumbents Nancy Fricks, Nellie McCain and Charles Jackson as qualifying for that post wrapped up Wednesday.
All three incumbents qualified to run for another four-year term, but three other people also qualified for each of the seats.
Business owner and salesman Jason West will run against McCain for the Post 3 seat, while nurse Stacey Royston will be running for the Post 4 seat, currently held by Jackson. HVAC business owner Steven Price will also be running up against Fricks for the Post 5 seat.
Over at Rome City Hall, Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick qualified to run for another term and retired veteran Tyrone Holland also filed paperwork to run.
City Clerk Joe Smith is the contact to qualify with for one of the three Ward 2 commission seats or seven school board seats. Candidates can stop by his office at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday to qualify.
To run for any of the four-year-term positions, candidates must be at least 21, a registered voter since at least May and a city resident for at least a year as of the Nov. 2 election date.
Candidates for the City Commission seats have to be living in Ward 2 for at least 90 days. The area sits south of the Etowah River and southeast of the Coosa River. Ward maps are posted at RomeFloyd.com and at the city clerk’s office.
The qualifying fee is $252 for City Commission and $126 for school board, equal to 3% of the seat’s annual salary. Candidates will also have to fill out paperwork provided by Smith.
All candidates can submit a qualifying statement of 300 words or less to the Rome News-Tribune to run in the Saturday, Aug 21, newspaper. Candidates can email their statement, along with a high resolution photo, to RomeNewsTribune@rn-t.com.